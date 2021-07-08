Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to $72.72 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.10 to $72.72 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.
Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40. Athene has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $4,319,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
