Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to $72.72 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.10 to $72.72 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40. Athene has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $4,319,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

