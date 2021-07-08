Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002580 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $101.72 million and $30.11 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

