Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.96. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$16.37, with a volume of 21,640 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.67.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.93 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

