Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.77. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 200,531 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 25.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $197.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

