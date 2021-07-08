Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,943 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.