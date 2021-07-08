Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.