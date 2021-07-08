Aurora Hits One Day Trading Volume of $403,299.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $403,299.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00057766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.96 or 0.00915192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.