Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 2,545 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 34,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,745. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.