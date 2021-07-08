Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $1.57 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 125,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

