Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Murphy USA makes up 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after acquiring an additional 268,176 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,463,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.88. 2,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,360. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.61 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.