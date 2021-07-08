Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider James Nelson Acquires 117 Shares

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider James Nelson bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £272.61 ($356.17).

ARR traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 224 ($2.93). The stock had a trading volume of 43,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.80. The firm has a market cap of £171.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 137.79 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 251 ($3.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.50%.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

