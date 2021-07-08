Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,788,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,231,487 shares during the period. Autohome comprises approximately 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 7.76% of Autohome worth $912,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autohome by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Autohome by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC dropped their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Autohome stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. 26,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,819. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.