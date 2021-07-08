Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 454.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 74.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

