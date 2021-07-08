Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock opened at $203.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $203.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

