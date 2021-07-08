Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,964. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

