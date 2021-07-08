Autonio Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $179,124.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00124405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00165715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.71 or 0.99644734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00952360 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,549,007 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

