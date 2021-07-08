Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $409.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,961,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

