Avalanche 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.62 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $12.02 or 0.00036785 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $67.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00268328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $963.86 or 0.02949772 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.