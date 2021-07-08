Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47. Avaya has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

