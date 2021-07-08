AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 969 ($12.66) and last traded at GBX 970 ($12.67). Approximately 76,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 160,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 989 ($12.92).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 976.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

