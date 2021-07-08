Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

