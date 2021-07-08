Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aviva plc (LON:AV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 420.35 ($5.49). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 411.60 ($5.38), with a volume of 6,250,366 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised Aviva to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 409.63. The firm has a market cap of £16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

