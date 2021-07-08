AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Buys $40,080.00 in Stock

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 203,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,583. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

