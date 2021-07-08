AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Buys $40,080.00 in Stock

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 203,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,583. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.