AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

AVRO opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.36. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AVROBIO by 204.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth about $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AVROBIO by 68.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AVROBIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

