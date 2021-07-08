Axe (AXE) Trading 42.9% Lower Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Axe has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $165,369.01 and $104,395.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

