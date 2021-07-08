Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$12.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE AYA traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 336,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,248. The stock has a market capitalization of C$953.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.90. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.94.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

