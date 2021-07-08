Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 3,708.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Azure Power Global worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at $8,233,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

