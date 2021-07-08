Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading 4.2% Higher

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.66. 17,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 369,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $6,526,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $8,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 147,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

