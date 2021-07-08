B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 196,060 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.