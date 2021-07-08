BaaSid (BAAS) Price Reaches $0.0025

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $13.93 million and $70,062.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00056173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00896648 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

