BABB (BAX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, BABB has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. BABB has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and $278,718.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BABB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00880974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005299 BTC.

BABB Profile

BABB (CRYPTO:BAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,837,500,000 coins. The official message board for BABB is medium.com/@BABB . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BABB is getbabb.com . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

Buying and Selling BABB

