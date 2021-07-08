Badger DAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.13 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.93 or 0.00027329 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $86.98 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00875796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,740,603 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

