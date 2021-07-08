Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Baidu were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded down $9.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,236. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA reduced their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

