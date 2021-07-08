bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $33.82 on Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $608,765.99 and approximately $361,734.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.82 or 0.00103059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00920638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044226 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

