Banano Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Banano has a total market cap of $16.02 million and $220,955.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,600,315 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

