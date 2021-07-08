Bank of America Upgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to “Buy”

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of TECK opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

