Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Bank of Hawaii worth $216,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.92. 1,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.67.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

