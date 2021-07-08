Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.55 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42.

