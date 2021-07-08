Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 29,642 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of PPD worth $24,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPD by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 60.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PPD shares. Truist downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.00 on Thursday. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

