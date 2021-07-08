Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,655 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,529,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $88.04 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

