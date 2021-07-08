Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $24,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

INSP opened at $178.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

