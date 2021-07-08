Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 156.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Banner worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,893,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Banner by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in Banner by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

