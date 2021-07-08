Barclays PLC Acquires 6,541 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 168.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,121,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $235.97 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

