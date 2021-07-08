Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 508.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,902 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of American Finance Trust worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFIN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.53 on Thursday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.