Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of AGM opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $328,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.