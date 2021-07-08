Barclays PLC Buys 16,155 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

