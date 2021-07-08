Barclays PLC Buys 18,179 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

