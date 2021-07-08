Barclays PLC Buys 4,994 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

