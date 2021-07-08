Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cardtronics worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,854,000 after acquiring an additional 303,603 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at $53,272,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at $44,441,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 437,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at $34,279,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATM stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

