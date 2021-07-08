Barclays PLC Grows Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 4,794.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,577 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

